Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 3,538 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 53 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It was the 40th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases reported.

Out of 28,365 test results received in the past day, 12.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average ticked down to 14.2% after climbing steadily since the new year.

A total of 1,755 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with a record 412 patients in intensive care. The county currently has just 40 fully staffed ICU beds available.

There were eight new community outbreaks reported Saturday for a total of 42 over the past seven days.

Since the first local case in March, 2,949,391 tests have been administered in San Diego County, resulting in 188,600 cases and 1,824 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 3,538 New Cases of Coronavirus and 53 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: