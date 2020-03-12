Virus Spreading Locally with 5 New Cases in San Diego County

Share This Article:

San Diego County officials said coronavirus now appears to be spreading in the community with five new cases reported Thursday, and officially banned gatherings of over 250 people.

“Today we have multiple new positive cases of COVID-19 to report,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “The evidence is pointing to the likely reality that we have community spread in San Diego County.”

He announced a legally enforceable public health order banning gatherings of 250 people or more beginning at midnight Thursday and continuing through the end of March.

And he said residents aged 65 and older and anyone with a chronic illness should stay home and avoid any gathering.

“We know that this virus is particularly impactful for our senior citizens,” he said. “The risk to generally healthy younger folks remains very low.”

Fletcher was joined by local mayors, health officials and other local leaders at a press conference at the County Administration Building downtown.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said there are now six active cases identified by testing at both the county’s laboratory and local hospitals. She said most of those cases are related to travel, but at least one appears to be the result of local community transmission.

As #COVID19 evolves, all levels of CA’s government are working together to take swift action in a calm, responsible manner that follows the science. For a detailed list of the extensive planning and response, please refer to @CAGovernor’s recent statement: https://t.co/6drWOj9bgk — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) March 12, 2020

“We fully expect that we will get more cases, and yes, we will have deaths,” she said.

Wooten said smaller gatherings can continue but should follow a social distancing guideline of six feet of separation between participants.

(A short time later, organizers announced that the Irish Congress of Southern California’s 40th annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown and Irish Festival in Balboa Park, which was to have been held Saturday, has been canceled.)

Dr. Nick Yphantides, the county’s chief medical officer, said that while community spread is now likely, it remains very limited, and health officials hope it can be contained through the measures announced Thursday.

Updated at 3:52 p.m. March 12, 2020

