The 25th Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon kicked off Sunday morning near Balboa Park. Photo via @perlashaheen Twitter

The 25th Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon weekend concludes Sunday with the half and full marathons, and participants and spectators are encouraged to use public transit to avoid long lines and parking hassles.

The marathon and half marathon began at 6:15 a.m. Sunday with the starting line at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park with a Finish Line Festival at Waterfront Park.

More than 20,000 runners and 100,000 spectators were expected to turn out this weekend for the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and festivities.

The annual running series launched in San Diego in 1998, the first of a now national series. Proceeds from the races benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The course record of 2:08:33 was set in 1999 by Kenya’s Philip Tarus. In 2015, Harriette Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina, completed the marathon at the age of 92 years, 65 days, becoming the oldest woman to complete a marathon.

Spectators will be able to follow the marathon on Sunday at viewing locations located near various Trolley stations.

Post-race, Green, Blue and Orange line trains will run from downtown every 15 minutes.

