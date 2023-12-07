Carl DeMaio speaks in opposition to Measure C after the mayor’s press conference. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Former San Diego City Councilman and two-time Republican Congressional candidate Carl DeMaio said Thursday he will seek the East County state Assembly seat held by Marie Waldron.

DeMaio announced his campaign on KUSI, the conservative-leaning independent station that was bought by the Texas-based owner of Fox 5 San Diego earlier this year.

“Tune in now to KUSI! I am on discussing the launch of my campaign for CA State Assembly with a mission to Reform California!” he tweeted just before the morning segment.

The 75th District encompasses most of East County from Interstate 15 and Route 125 east to the Imperial County line.

Waldron, a former Assembly minority leader, will complete her fifth and final term in 2024.

DeMaio has a political talk show on KOGO 600-AM and is chairman of Reform California, a political action committee that is “dedicated to holding state and local government accountable.”

The group has challenged California’s gas tax and called for voter IDs to prevent what it alleges is widespread election fraud.