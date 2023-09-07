Margarita Wilkinson. Photo credit: margarita4congress.com

Media executive Margarita Wilkinson on Thursday announced her candidacy for the 49th Congressional District, aiming to replace Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in 2024.

Wilkinson, a Republican who lives in Del Mar, is the senior vice president and general manager of Entravision Communications, which owns and operates Univision San Diego and broadcast affiliates in Tijuana.

“For the last 13 years, I’ve served as the eyes and ears of my community working in media and with local nonprofits that lift people up,” she said. “Californians are struggling to make ends meet and many feel voiceless in Washington.”

Wilkinson serves on the boards of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Old Globe Theater and Lincoln Club of San Diego, and has previously served on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Red Cross, San Diego Symphony and ONE San Diego.

Wilkinson, in her campaign announcement, cited a number of metrics from the last five years – an inflation increase of 44%, gas prices up 85%, a 38% increase in the mortgage interest rate, a 39% increase in housing costs, a 21% rise in homelessness and immigration enforcement actions that have jumped 404%.

“In every measurable way, things are getting worse, and I am running for Congress to put my focus on the real issues impacting the lives of the people who live and work in the 49th District,” she said.

She has been endorsed by fellow Republicans – San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, former San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former San Diego council members Chris Cate and Scott Sherman.

Wilkinson was born in Mexico City, before moving to El Paso, Texas to attend American public schools. She became fluent in English and was accepted to the University of Texas, El Paso, graduating with a degree in special education.

She and her husband, Philip and have four children.

California’s 49th Congressional District covers the northern coastal areas of San Diego County and a portion of southern Orange County. The district was represented by Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican, from 2003-2019 and by Levin, a Democrat, from 2019 to present. It was redistricted in 2013.

Levin beat out Republican Brian Maryott in the 2022 election. According to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, the district leans Democrat by just three points, making it a rare battleground in Southern California.

– City News Service