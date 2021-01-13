All But Issa in San Diego Delegation Vote to Impeach President Trump

Share This Article:

Four of the five members of the San Diego congressional delegation voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump in a history-making second impeachment of a U.S. President.

Reps. Sara Jacobs, Mike Levin, Scott Peters and Juan Vargas — all Democrats — voted to impeach, while Rep. Darrell Issa joined many Republicans in voting against.

The final vote was 232 to 197 with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to impeach the president on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during the joint session to certify Joe Biden as the next president. Four protesters and a Capitol Police officer died in the riot.

“The president summoned a mob, directed them to the Capitol, and told them to ‘fight like hell.’ They did, and the results were tragic. Trump put my colleagues and me, and the nation at risk. He must be impeached,” said Jacobs.

Earlier this week, Issa said he could not vote for what he called a “gratuitous and unnecessary measure.”

“It is deeply disappointing that Speaker Pelosi and majority Democrats are refusing to join with Republicans in uniting the Congress and helping to bring the country together. And it is truly unfortunate that they are instead choosing to rush ahead with a second presidential impeachment in less than 12 months,” said Issa.

Only one California Republican, Rep. David Valadao from the Central Valley, broke ranks and voted to impeach.

The Senate is unlikely to take up the impeachment case until after Biden is inaugurated.

Rep. Jacobs, the new 53rd District representative, said in her floor remarks: “The response to political violence must always be accountability. Without accountability, more violence will follow. I learned that working at the United Nations and the State Department in conflict settings around the world. And the United States Congress is now a conflict setting.”

She concluded: “A violent mob threatened our lives in this chamber, and almost succeeded, incited by the President of the United States, who broadcast lies about the outcome of the election. We must hold this president accountable. It is the only way to protect our democracy.”

Updated at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 13, 2021

