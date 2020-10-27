New Poll Shows Democrat Campa-Najjar Tied with Republican Issa in 50th District

Share This Article:

With the election just a week away, a new poll in the 50th Congressional District shows Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar tied with veteran Republican Darrell Issa in conservative East County.

The survey by Strategies 360 showed each of the candidates winning 42% of likely voters who said they have already decided or are leading toward a candidate. Another 16% remain completely undecided.

“Republican Darrell Issa’s personal favorability ratings have fallen under water and his vote share has dropped seven points since late September,” according to Strategies 360. “The election for Congress is now fully up for grabs.”

The pollsters said negative advertising may have led to an increase in undecided voters, with Issa losing significant support among independents.

The largely Republican district was represented for decades by the Hunter family until this year, when Rep. Duncan Hunter resigned after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance fraud charges.

“This recent poll further confirms my experience with voters across the district. Voters from across the political spectrum are ready to support someone from their backyard and who shares their values,” said Campa-Najjar.

Strategies 360 polled 401 likely voters between Oct. 10 and 13 using landlines, cellphones and text-to-web interviews. The margin of error is 4.9 percentage points.

