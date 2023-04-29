Mother’s Day lands on May 14 this year — giving you a good three weeks to find a perfect gift for the special woman in your life.

Although moms should be smothered with love and appreciation throughout the year, Mother’s Day is one holiday where you definitely need to show extra gratitude.

Check out my gift picks for Mother’s Day this year.

The Charles bag by Hammitt. Courtesy photo

For the Bag-Loving Mom: If the mom in your life has diaper-wearing tots, check out Kibou, which offers vegan leather fanny packs that come with interior slots for credit cards, a key hook and even a diaper changing pad. Transitioning out of diapers? You can swap out the changing pad for Kibou’s Bou-Boo Bag first aid kit! Kibou also gives 1% of every sale to Hour Children, an organization that supports women and families impacted by a mother’s incarceration.

Vibrant yet functional is the name of the game for Hammitt, a Hermosa Beach-based company that’s taking off with their premium leather bags. Consider buying one of the company’s most popular bags, the Charles, which is in different, beautiful colors. Not a gift wrapper? No worries. Hammitt bags are so beautifully packaged that it will leave mom with goosebumps!

Does mom love her backpacks? Check out Skyway Luggage for a variety of backpacks for mom. Each is made with recycled plastics!

For the Comfort-Loving Mom: If your mom loves all things comfortable, grab her a pair of shoes from Sanuk. The Southern California company offers relaxed styles that can take you from the house to the streets to the beach! Best of all, the shoes are sustainably made.

For the mama who needs comfort while going through hot flashes or the athlete who needs to cool down, check out Hot Girls Pearls. The line offers cooling jewelry that is great for anyone who needs a cold treat. To use them, you simply freeze the patented light-weight jewelry for at least four hours in the accompanying freezable travel pouch, and you will get up to 30 minutes of cooling relief depending on your environment.

Help mom get comfortable while de-stressing with the Hydragun HeatPod, an infrared sauna blanket that delivers full-body heat therapy for improved post-workout recovery, better heart and systemic health, and stress relief. Made of premium sweat-resistant vegan leather, the HeatPod also comes with a towel insert to help sweat absorption, even heat distribution, and provides an easy cleanup. Mom will feel brand-new after some time in this!

Photo courtesy of Hayden Girls

For the Matchy-Matchy Mom: Does mom love matching her mini-me? I know I do! For some trendy, fun yet comfortable styles, check out Hayden Girls, which caters to ages 7 and up. Want something for the whole family, including the babies, boys and dads? Check out Gap’s Matching Store for families for a variety of styles that come in different sizes. For some cozy matching pajamas, check out City Threads, which is stocked with organic, American-made clothing. Another Earth-friendly option is Mon Coeur for stylish, fun and sustainable clothes.

Finally, top off the outfits with matching and bright shades from Sunnies.

For the Fashionista Mom: If you know your mom’s size and know her love for fashion, consider purchasing her a made-to-order (but affordable) dress from Rahi. With plenty of styles, including this stunning springtime dress, you’re sure to find something perfect for mom. Keep the classic trends going for you mom with BCBGMAXAZRIA, which continues to deliver timeless pieces for women. Check out this dreamy midi dress that can take mom from the office to dinner.

Photo courtesy of Everyday California

For the Adventurous Mom: Give your adventurous mama the gift of experience by booking a

guided kayak tour of La Jolla Ecological Reserve, a Marine Protected Area that’s home to a thriving underwater ecosystem. Mom (and company) can kayak through the underwater park to experience La Jolla’s Seven Sea Caves, one of San Diego’s coolest attractions. No experience is needed to enjoy a kayak tour as skilled and knowledgeable instructors will take you on this beautiful tour.

For the Indulgent Mom: Bring the spa to mom with gifts that will let her unwind in the comfort of her own home. If mom loves candles, check out Bougie Beach for a line of fresh scents that are ready to give.

Upgrade mom’s bedding with Eli and Elm! Mom will feel like she’s sleeping at the Four Seasons with this luxurious line of pillows, sheets and comforters. Speaking of pillows, also check out YourFacePillow Beauty Pillow to prevent wrinkles and BADESOFA, a line of luxurious bath pillows.

Let’s upgrade mom’s bath experience even further with an Amba heated towel rack. Heated towel racks can transform a regular bathroom into a cozy day spa, adding style while saving space!

If mom loves her perfumes, try Vince Camuto Bella Notte, Eau de Parfum Intense. Bella Notte offers a romantic scent with luminous pear and night-blooming florals, wrapped in a blanket of warm caramel and sandalwood. For a scent that brings the ocean breeze, try the St. Barts Seascape for Women Eau de Parfum, which captures a Caribbean escape of coastal florals, sparkling seaside citrus notes, and driftwood and amber musks.

Photo courtesy of Brilliant Earth

For the Accessories-Loving Mom: Give the gift of bling this Mother’s Day with an assortment of fun options for mom. Take your mom to the Brilliant Earth showroom, which just opened in Westfield UTC. The brand is known for using only ethically sourced diamonds and lab diamonds.

If mom is an artsy bling, check out Artizan Joyeria, a fashion forward jewelry brand based out of Miami specializing in layering necklaces. Mom will feel like a queen with one of the Herradura-layered necklaces.

If subtle is the way to go for mom, Maison Miru might be your best bet. Offering classic takes on jewelry, Maison Miru has an assortment of options. My personal favorite is the line of Nap Earrings that are so comfortable you can fall asleep with them on!

Finally, grab some trendy hair clips to complete the gift for mother. Pixie Woo offers durable and quality hair accessories in many different styles.

For the Skincare-Obsessed Mom: For the mom who is always looking for the latest products that will keep her skin bright and beautiful, check out Sajic. Created by dermatologist Dr. Dusan Sajic, this anti-aging serum includes five powerful skin repair peptides to keep mom’s youthful skin glowing. It helps enhance repair of skin and overall appearance, builds a stronger skin barrier, improves fine lines and wrinkles.

Or, get her a membership at Skin Laundry, which now has two locations in San Diego County. The company is known to have “made laser facials a thing” and offers painless facials with glowing results (and reviews)!

For the Expectant Mom: Is mom expecting another mini? Help her feel comfortable during pregnancy with the S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow. The pillow will support her growing belly while reducing any back pain. Locally-based company Tubby Todd is also coming through for expectant mamas! The brand offers a Mama Gift Set that offers essentials, including nipple balm, hand cream and belly oil. Mom will also feel great using Tubby Todd knowing that the brand has supported many charities including Baby2Baby, San Diego-based Community Resource Center and the Salvation Army, among others.

Photo courtesy of Everytable

For the Busy Mom: Give mama a break from all the cooking, while still giving her healthy and delicious meals with EveryTable. Everytable is a meal-prep service with a mission to make affordable and deliciously-nutritious meals. The price of meals range from $5 to $7 and are made with real, high-quality ingredients. Even better, they are ready-to-eat! The busy mom will thank you for thinking about her well-being, while saving her time thinking about what’s for dinner.

For the Mom with a Sweet Tooth: Celebrate mama with a cake! SusieCakes, with locations throughout San Diego County, offers a variety of cakes that can be decorated with sweet words for the special mom in your life. You can also order the cakes to be shipped directly to mama!

Introduce mom to fine, vegan chocolate with Cocoa Parlour. The woman-owned company offers plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO chocolate made with carefully considered ingredients that don’t sacrifice flavor. Mom will love the assortment of chocolate bars, barks, truffles, couverture, cocoa powders, and chocolate-covered fruits as well as award-winning quinoa bars.

For the Drink Lover: If mom loves unwinding at the end of the day with a great drink, we’ve got some picks for you. Try Catedral Mezcal for pure, natural and quality artisanal mezcal. For every bottle purchased from now through May 14, the brand will offer a free (and fun!) “Mezcal Mama” hat.

If mom likes fine wines, try the variety of offerings by Kenefick Ranch, a family-owned winery in Calistoga. There is the 2021 Kenefick Ranch Sauvignon Blanc, which has lychee and honeydew with copious amounts of bright grapefruit and tangerine zest. Or try the 2019 Kenefick Ranch Pickett Road Red, which has elements of fresh berry preserve, spicy French oak notes of vanilla bean and fresh cream.

How about a fun twist on beers for mom? Introduce her to some fun and fruity beers with the Schofferhofer Happy Pack, which includes the Schofferhofer Grapefruit, Passion Fruit, Pomegranate, and our exclusive Wild Cherry Hefeweizen beers.

For the Feminist Mom: Finally, for the vocal mamas working toward equal rights and opportunities — grab her a Raising Feminists shirt! Mama will love the comfort of the cotton shirts, while fighting for women and girls everywhere.

Finally, don’t forget to check out our Mother’s Day Brunch Guide. Now is the time to book those reservations!

Have a Mother’s Day gift idea that we missed? Leave your idea in the comments!

