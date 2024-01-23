Trolley cars along San Diego’s Orange Line. Photo credit: Screen shot, footage courtesy, MTS

San Diego transportation officials Tuesday encouraged commuters and travelers to plan ahead if using public transportation due to damage from Monday’s rainstorm.

All three San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley lines will be running at lesser frequencies than normal Tuesday, with the Orange Line taking the brunt of the damage. That line is out of service between 12th & Imperial Transit Center and Courthouse Station and between Euclid Transit Center and Lemon Grove Transit Center.

Riders are advised to take the Blue line at America Plaza or 12th & Imperial as an alternative for the downtown service loss, and MTS buses will shuttle riders between impacted stations on the eastern disruption.

The Blue and Green lines are undamaged, but riders should expect delays as the system recovers.

Bus service is operating a full schedule but some roadway detours still remain in effect. Riders can check www.sdmts.com/getting-around/alerts- detours for the latest trip information.

–City News Service