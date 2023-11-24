San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized over $250 million worth of methamphetamine during a vehicle stop on Interstate 8 Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Border Patrol.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized over $250 million worth of methamphetamine during a vehicle stop on Interstate 8 Tuesday night.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on a blue pickup truck on the interstate near the Buckman Springs exit. As the agents made contact with the driver, a male United States citizen, they observed four large duffle bags in the bed of the truck.

A Border Patrol canine team responded to the stop and conducted an air sniff of the truck, ultimately alerting to the presence of narcotics. Agents inspected the duffle bags and found multiple clear packages containing a crystal-like substance.

Tests revealed that the packages contained methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed approximately 188 pounds, with an estimated street value of $281,940.00.

The driver and narcotics were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and processing. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

“Our agents will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe and that these dangerous drugs stay off our streets,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel.

During fiscal year 2023, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,100 pounds of cocaine, 111 pounds of heroin, and 1,285 pounds of fentanyl.

This seizure is part of the recently announced Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact the San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.