A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person was killed Thursday in a collision involving a semi truck on Interstate 15 near Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, north of the exit ramp to Old Highway 395, according to the https://www.chp.ca.gov/homeCHP.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a person reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the back of a semi truck and was wedged underneath the trailer, the CHP reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m., but it was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured in the crash.

A SigAlert shutting down the far right lane was issued at 10 a.m.

–City News Service