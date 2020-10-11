Cadillac Slams into Motorclist, Then Crashes into Apartment Gate

Share This Article:

A 63-year-old man driving a Cadillac slammed into a 25-year-old motorcyclist in the Clairemont Mesa, breaking the younger man’s femur and causing other serious injuries, police reported Sunday.

The 2008 Cadillac CTS was exiting a shopping center driveway near the intersection of Mount Alifan Dr. and Mount Aguilar Dr. when it struck the victim at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

But the Cadillac kept going — traveling south until it smashed into an apartment gate.

The 2018 Honda sport bike ended up in the bushes at a different apartment complex, Heims said.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating, although they said a sobriety check cleared the Cadillac driver of possible DUI charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.

— City News Service

