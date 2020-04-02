Burglary Suspect Fires Shots in Mount Hope area, No Injuries Reported

Share This Article:

A burglary suspect fired shots in the Mount Hope area Thursday morning, but no one was hit, police said.

Shortly before 3:55 a.m., a 911 caller reported a break-in at a home in the 700 block of Raven Street, just north of Market Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers responded to the area and heard gunshots nearby but determined that no one was struck by the gunfire, Hernandez said.

Fox5 reported that officers found a handgun nearby and detained someone on Market Street, but authorities have not disclosed if that person was the suspect or if that person was ultimately arrested.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.

–City News Service

