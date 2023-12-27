A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball game has grown to $700 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, but one ticket matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a doughnut shop in Anaheim and was worth $2,085,363, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at Donut Storr at 530 S. Knott Ave.

Four tickets were sold in other states with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. The ones sold in Colorado and Georgia were each worth $2 million, while the ones sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania were each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and the Powerball number was 4. The jackpot was $660 million. It was the 30th drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Wednesday’s drawing is at 7:59 p.m.

–City News Service