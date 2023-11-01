Starting the morning after Halloween, kids can bring in candy to any of The Super Dentists’ six offices and exchange it for cash. Through this program, kids receive $1 for each pound of candy they bring in (Cash paid Nov. 1-6 only). Photo via Pexels.com

Halloween may be over but if you have any extra candy why not participate in this year’s The Super Dentists annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back program for the 19th year, helping kids turn candy into cash, Nov. 1-6.

Starting Nov. 1, Halloween, kids can bring in candy to any of The Super Dentists’ six offices and exchange it for cash. Through this program, kids receive $1 for each pound of candy they bring in (Cash paid Nov. 1-6 only).

The Super Dentists will donate thousands of pounds of candy collected to active-duty service members to enjoy.

Many schools are participating by hosting fundraisers, using candy collection bins from Nov. 1-6. Participating schools will receive $1 per pound of candy donated by their students.

Since 2004, The Super Dentists have collected more than 45,000 pounds of candy, saving the mouths of San Diego’s children from countless cavities. The Super Dentists are passionate about educating parents about dental care, oral health whole-person healthcare, and integrated dental and medical care.

Offices and candy drop-drop-off locations are:

Carmel Valley (11943 El Camino Real #200)

Chula Vista (345 F Street, Suite 260)

Eastlake (2226 Otay Lakes Road, Suites A & B)

Kearny Mesa (9737 Aero Drive #210)

Oceanside (3625 Vista Way)

Escondido (390 West Valley Parkway)

For more information, visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.