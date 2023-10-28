California Lottery Mega Millions game.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $159 million.

There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The ones sold in Georgia and Texas are both worth $4 million because the players utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non- jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The ones sold in Michigan and New Jersey are both worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 11, 32, 43, 57, 70 and the Mega number was 6. The estimated jackpot was $137 million.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

