A scene from “The Catskills.” Courtesy photo

The 34th annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival kicks off Jan. 31 with both in-person and virtual offerings.

The SDIJFF, which runs in-person from Jan. 31 to Feb. 11 and virtually from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, showcases a selection of the best contemporary Jewish films. Thirty-four feature films and 28 short films will be screened and there will be plenty of free in-person-only screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in UTC.

The in-person screenings will be held at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, while virtual film screenings are available on demand. Limited, free in-person screenings will also be available. The underwriter-exclusive screening of “Kidnapped,” by legendary Italian director Marco Bellocchio, will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. It was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

All the films that will be screened at the festival were carefully selected to represent the Jewish experience, including highlights such as:

“Bella!”

Brash, energetic, and dedicated to real democracy, “Bella Abzug came to the US House with a sledgehammer” and became the voice of women the world over.

“Left Alone Rhapsody – The Musical Memoir of Pianist John Bayless”

With a special performance by film subject and pianist John Bayless.

Opening night film. Experience the life and career of the incomparable pianist John Bayless, who faced a tremendous challenge at age 38 and returned to the concert stage.

“Remembering Gene Wilder”

With guest speaker, co-director, and writer Glenn Kirschbaum.

This is a joyous romp through Wilder’s career, including many memorable film clips and interviews exploring his background, relationships, and contribution to cinema.

“The Catskills”

Centerpiece film. Remember Grossingers, the Concord, golf, smorgasbords, entertainment, and laughs? Revisit the history of this storied summer mountain getaway for vacationing Jewish families.

“The Monkey House”

Avi Nesher, award-winning Israeli director’s new film! A once-successful novelist tries to revive his fading career by hiring an actress to play the part of a Masters literature student studying his work. A variety of twists and turns ensue. 2023 Ophir Awards (Israeli Oscars); 11 nominations.

For more information about the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival, go to www.lfjcc.org/cjc/sdijff.aspx.