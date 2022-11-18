Papa Doug and Geniya Manchester and their children in a photo from 2016.

Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history.

The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Hotel del Coronado and chaired by Danitza Villanueva. The Chadwick Center provides services of health and well-being to abused, neglected, and traumatized children and their families.

“This incredibly generous and transformative gift from the Manchester family will change the lives of many children and allow them to heal from trauma. I invite the community to join us on February 4, 2023,” shared Danitza Villanueva, the Ball’s first Latina Chairman.

As the largest children’s advocacy center in San Diego County, the Chadwick Center plays a critical role in the response to child abuse and neglect through coordination of the San Diego County Child Victim-Witness Protocol and the weekly Child Protection Team.

The Chadwick Center provides immediate victim support and advocacy to ensure that the child, and their non-offending caregivers, get access to multiple resources and support services (emergency assistance, safe and stable housing, and mental health services).

“Our family foundation, led by our beautiful daughter Molly Eldredge, is committed to ensuring that no child’s health and safety should ever be compromised,” said Papa Doug Manchester, chairman of the Manchester Financial Group. “My family and I believe in the essential work of the Chadwick Center for Children & Families.”

Papa Doug and Lisa along with the Manchester Family Foundation will be honored at the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball for their tireless work in our community.

For more than a century, the volunteer-organized Charity Ball has brought together community leaders and supporters from throughout our region for a night of elegance, recognition, entertainment, and commitment to children in need.

The black-tie affair begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception, with a general reception at 6 p.m., a white-glove dinner in the Historic Crown Room at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing and a fabulous floorshow, featuring entertainers of Whimsy and Wonder in the Ocean Ballroom from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Individual tickets are $500, and box seating for the Ball for parties of eight is also available. To purchase tickets and learn more about the Charity Ball and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.comeflywithme2023.com.