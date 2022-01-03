A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

The California Department of Transportation and the San Diego Association of Governments reports Build North Coast Corridor highway construction crews will close all Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) from La Costa Avenue to Encinitas Boulevard between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5

The full lane closure will accommodate a new sign structure being placed from the median to the outside shoulder near Leucadia Boulevard.

This work must be performed at night during the temporary lane closures for the safety of work crews and the traveling public.

Drivers heading southbound in I-5 will be required to exit at La Costa Avenue, and be directed east to El Camino Real, then back to SB I-5 on the Encinitas Boulevard entrance.

For the safety of drivers and the construction crews performing this work, the traveling public is reminded to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Drive 55 on the 5” in the construction.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect noise and bright lights. Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities.

For more information about this project, or to receive email alerts, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC or text “BuildNCC” to (760) 454-0077.

Funding for this project includes $195 million from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies.

Road projects progress more quickly through construction phases based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit rebuildingca.ca.gov.

This project also includes $322 million in funding from TransNet, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax administered by SANDAG to support the Build NCC package of highway, rail, environmental, and coastal access improvement projects. SANDAG leverages these funds with state and federal resources to improve the region’s transportation infrastructure.