The USS Portland uses a laser to destroy a floating target. Navy photo

The San Diego-based amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland used a high-energy laser to destroy a floating target while sailing in the Gulf of Aden, the Navy reported Wednesday.

It’s the second successful test of the solid state laser on the Portland after the ship shot down a drone over the Pacific Ocean last year.

The ship is part of the ready group that includes the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton.

The units departed San Diego in August and began operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet region in September.

Earlier this month, the Navy opened a new test center for lasers and other high-energy weapons at Point Mugu in Ventura County