A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist involved in a rollover crash Sunday evening on Interstate 5 got out of his vehicle and was fatally struck by another vehicle which fled the scene

The crash happened on the northbound freeway near the transition road to Interstate 8 about 9 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene. An identification was not immediately available.

It appears the car that hit the victim left the scene and exited the freeway in the Morena area, according to the CHP.