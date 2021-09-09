The car involved in the fatal crash on Interstate 8. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles Thursday on freeways in Carmel Valley and Mission Valley within five hours of each other, authorities reported.

The first of the two traffic fatalities took place on Interstate 5 at state Route 56 about 12:15 a.m., and the second occurred on Interstate 8 at I-5 shortly after 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims, men whose names were not immediately available, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crashes, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.