A tanker drops retardant on the fire in Rainbow. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Aruba Fire in Rainbow, which has scorched 54 acres and was 30% contained Monday.

A previous account reported that the fire had burned an estimated 100 acres, with 15% containment. Those numbers were revised due to better mapping, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some residents southeast of Rainbow near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St. in Fallbrook, Cal Fire San Diego said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were helping residents with the evacuation.

The wildfire broke out around 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.