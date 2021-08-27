Flames from the Caldor Fire near U.S. 50 southeast of Lake Tahoe. Courtesy Cal Fire

California’s picturesque Lake Tahoe area was threatened Friday by the fast-moving, 144,000-acre Caldor Fire, with residents from nearby communities beginning to evacuate.

Heavy smoke obscured the iconic alpine lake and there were reports of Labor Day visits being canceled.

Firefighters were seeking to halt the blaze along U.S. 50 southeast of the lake, but wind conditions were tricky.

“Critical fuel conditions, steep and rugged terrain still present a challenge for firefighters,” Cal Fire said it its Friday morning update on the situation. The wildfire is only 12% contained.

The fire burning in El Dorado and Amador Counties has become a top priority because of the threat to the Tahoe Basin, home to 70,000 people and one of California’s top tourist destinations.

“Widespread evacuation warnings and orders are in effect in El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire. With extreme fire conditions and unsettled weather in the area, residents and communities are reminded to listen to local authorities and be prepared to evacuate,” the California Office of Emergency Services tweeted on Thursday.

So far this year Cal Fire has reported 6,810 blazes consuming 1,683,620 areas, already making 2021 one of the worst years ever.