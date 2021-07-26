National Weather Service radar shows a line of showers moving across Southern California just after 7 a.m.

Heavy rain on Monday morning led to the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for the San Diego County mountains and deserts through 8 p.m.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the mountains and deserts tonight through this evening,” the weather service said. “Isolated rainfall to 3 inches in one hour is possible, mainly in the mountains in the afternoon.”

Radar on Monday morning showed showers moving across the county, and by 6 a.m. the Lake Cuyamca area had already reported over 2 inches. Palomar Mountain got nearly an inch, and the East County valleys saw nearly a half inch.

Rainfall totals were less along the coast, with around a tenth of an inch in Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar.

Highs on Monday were forecast to be 73 to 78 near the coast, 79 inland, 79 to 84 in the western valleys, 83 to 88 near the foothills, 79 to 86 in the mountains and 96 to 101 in the deserts.

The National Weather Service said warner and drier weather will return later in the week.