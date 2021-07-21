The Chula Vista Police Station. Courtesy of the Department

A man who was shot in the neck during an argument in the garage of a home near Southwestern College two weeks ago died Wednesday in a hospital, police reported.

Osvaldo Robledo, 38, initially was expected to survive the wound, which he suffered at a home in the 1100 block of Bellena Avenue in Chula Vista about 10:15 p.m. July 8.

Detectives believe the suspected shooter, identified as 57-year-old David Flores, has since fled to Mexico.

“The investigation is still ongoing but has been able to determine the victim Robledo and the suspect … knew each other before the shooting,” Lt. Dan Peak said.

Exactly what precipitated the slaying remains unclear, though Peak said the two men apparently were involved in some sort of “property dispute.”