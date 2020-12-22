Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating a suspicious death on a street near beachfront homes in Encinitas.
An injured person was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Neptune Avenue and Sylvia Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was face down and covered in blood, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
No further details about the victim were immediately available.
The circumstances leading up to the death were under investigation.
— City News Service
Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death on Beachfront Street in Encinitas was last modified: December 22nd, 2020 by
