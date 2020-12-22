Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death on Beachfront Street in Encinitas

Share This Article:

Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating a suspicious death on a street near beachfront homes in Encinitas.

An injured person was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Neptune Avenue and Sylvia Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was face down and covered in blood, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No further details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the death were under investigation.

— City News Service

