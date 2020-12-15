Big Rig Hits, Seriously Injures Pedestrian on Core-Columbia Street

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday when he was run over by a tractor-trailer on a Core-Columbia thoroughfare.

The man walked into the path of the big rig shortly after 9 a.m. as he was trying to cross B Street mid-block near 11th Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The commercial vehicle knocked the pedestrian to the ground, after which one of its rear tires rolled over him, Officer Sarah Foster said.

Medics took the man to a hospital for treatment of a shattered pelvis, Foster said.

— City News Service

