Pedestrian Running Across Street Is Struck, Injured by Truck in Jamacha-Lomita

A pedestrian who illegally crossed a street in the Jamacha-Lomita area of San Diego was struck by a truck and hospitalized Saturday morning.

At 9:15 p.m. Friday, the 46-year-old woman ran westbound across the 1000 block of Cardiff Street outside of a crosswalk, against a red traffic signal and in front of a 2005 Dodge Ram truck going southbound.

Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said the truck couldn’t stop and hit the woman, who was taken to a hospital.

Heims said the woman suffered a broken left leg and cut to the forehead, adding that the driver of the truck was not injured.

— City News Service

