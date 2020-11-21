Teen Boy Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Egger Highlands

A San Diego Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in a stabbing attack in the Egger Highlands area.

The victim and a friend were in the 1500 block of Thermal Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Friday when a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to them and two suspects got out of the back and began fighting with the victim, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects threw a bottle at the victim and stabbed him in the hip, then jumped back in the vehicle, which was last seen southbound on Thermal Avenue, Heims said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

— City News Service

