2 Arrested, 9 Detained After Break-in at Mission Valley Liquor Store

Two women were arrested and nine people were detained Friday morning following a break-in at a nearby liquor store, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m. from a person who reported seeing video of people breaking into a liquor store in the 1200 block of Hotel Circle, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers responded to the scene and learned the suspects were possibly in a room at a nearby hotel, Lockwood said.

They went to contact the suspects at the hotel room and ended up detaining 11 people for questioning.

One young man who fought back with officers was tackled and led to the back of a police car separately, Fox5 reported.

Two women were eventually arrested on suspicion of burglary, but their names and ages were not available, Lockwood said.

–City News Service

