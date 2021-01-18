Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no deaths.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Monday marked the 49th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new coronavirus diagnoses.

More than 3,000 daily infections have been reported on 18 days, while the 4,000 case mark has been crossed three times.

The county’s cumulative case total increased to 214,337. The number of deaths was unchanged at 2,103.

Because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, the county did not update much of its data — including current hospitalization numbers, community outbreaks, and number of tests reported.

Updates to those statistics will resume as scheduled on Tuesday.

— City News Service

San Diego County Reports 2,550 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: