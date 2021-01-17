Officials Report 38 More COVID-19 Deaths in San Diego County, 1,890 New Cases

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,890 new COVID-19 infections Sunday and 38 more deaths from COVID-19.

That brings the county’s case total to 211,787, and the number of deaths to 2,103.

Sunday also marked the 48th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new diagnoses.

Out of 24,842 test results received in the past day, 8% were positive, but the 14-day rolling average of positive tests fell again, to 11.8%.

The number of hospitalizations rose 104 on Sunday and the number of intensive care admissions increased by three.

The county has reported a 56% increase in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the past 30 days and a 42% increase in ICU admittance during that same time frame.

Twelve more community outbreaks were reported Sunday. In the past seven days, the county confirmed 49 community outbreaks tied to 199 cases.

The total number of community outbreaks has reached 1,050.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 3,165,263 tests administered in San Diego County.

Nationwide some 23.9 million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, with 397,494 dying from the disease, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

