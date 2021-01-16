Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 3,027 new COVID-19 infections Saturday and 28 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Saturday’s cases marked the 47th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new diagnoses.

Out of 27,475 test results received in the past day, 11.0% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 12.6%.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 149 on Saturday and the number of intensive care admissions increased by six. There are currently just 39 open and staffed ICU beds countywide.

Seven more community outbreaks were reported for a total of 44 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 3,140,421 tests administered in San Diego County, with 209,897 cases of coronavirus and 2,065 deaths.

Nationwide some 23.4 million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, with 392,153 dying from the disease, according to a tally by the Reuters news agency.

San Diego County Reports 3,027 New COVID-19 Cases and 28 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: