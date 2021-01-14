Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 2,595 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and 53 additional deaths.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

With those deaths, the county’s total number of pandemic fatalities has reached 2,005. The cumulative case total rose to 204,175.

Thursday’s count marked the 44th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new infections.

Of the 42,878 tests reported Thursday, 6% came back positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average from 14.2% on Wednesday to 13.6%.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations edged down from a record 1,804 on Wednesday to 1,781, with 423 patients in intensive care units, three shy of Monday’s record 426.

A total of 34 staffed ICU beds remain in the county – including both adult and pediatric beds. Only 251 ICU beds are occupied by patients with an ailment other than COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations from all causes increased from 4,659 on Wednesday to 4,806. That number is five above the 80% threshold of occupied beds. At that point the county must reserve beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

Eight community outbreaks were reported Thursday, bringing the total reported in the past week to 48, tied to 210 cases. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location among people of different households.

With 53 New Deaths, San Diego County’s COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 2,000 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: