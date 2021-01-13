Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 3,261 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and 54 additional fatalities from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Wednesday’s cases marked the 44th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new infections.

Out of the 14,636 test results received in the past day, 22.3% were positive, raising the 14-day rolling average to 14.4% from Tuesday’s 13.8%.

Hospitalizations resulting from the virus rose to a record 1,804, and intensive care units had 425 patients with COVID-19, just one shy of Monday’s record 426. Only 33 staffed ICU beds remain in the county — including both adult and pediatric beds.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 3,039,217 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 201,580 cases and 1,952 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 3,261 New Virus Cases and 54 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: