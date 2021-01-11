San Diego County Reports 2,907 New Cases of Coronavirus, No Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 2,907 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no deaths.

It was the 42nd consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases reported.

Hospitalizations resulting from the virus rose another 46 to a total of 6,284 on Monday. There were two new intensive care admissions, bringing the total to 1,273.

The county has surpassed 80% of its hospital beds occupied, a significant number due to the county reserving the last 20% of its licensed beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

Another three community outbreaks were reported Monday. There have been 45 outbreaks in the last seven days, tied to 191 cases.

Since the first local case in March, San Diego County has recorded 194,795 COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 1,857.

— Staff reports

