Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 3,288 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 33 more deaths.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It was the 41th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases reported.

Hospitalizations resulting from the virus rose another 32 to a total of 6,238 on Sunday. There were four new intensive care admissions, bringing the total to 1,271.

The county has surpassed 80% of its hospital beds occupied, a significant number due to the county reserving the last 20% of its licensed beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

New patients, according to a plan developed by the county HHSA last year, could be turned away in some cases.

Another six community outbreaks were reported Sunday. There have been 43 outbreaks in the last seven days, tied to 178 cases.

Since the first local case in March, San Diego County has recorded 191,888 COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 1,857.

County Reports 3,288 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths, As Hospitals Hit Key Benchmark was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: