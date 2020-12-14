First Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in San Diego

Share This Article:

The first local doses of the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Naval Medical Center San Diego and a county health facility on Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“This week marks a historic first step in getting the COVID vaccine to everyone who wants it,” said Rear Adm. Timothy Weber, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific.

Weber said military vaccinations would begin Tuesday at the medical center, and later in the week at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Navy and Marine Corps frontline healthcare workers and emergency responders will be the first to receive the vaccine.

On the civilian side, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, UC San Diego Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital will split some 28,000 doses of the vaccine — part of around 327,000 doses California is expected to receive in the first distribution. There was no immediate word on when vaccinations would begin.

The county’s initial allotment will cover around 72% of what is needed for “all identified healthcare first-tier recipients,” San Diego County spokesman Jose Alvarez said. Additional allotments are expected over the next few weeks.

Vaccinations at skilled nursing facilities will be handled separately. Allocations earmarked for nursing facilities will go to commercial pharmacies to be directly administered to skilled nursing facility residents and staff under a contract with the federal government.

Once people in these first two groups in are vaccinated and more COVID- 19 vaccine doses are available, they will go to essential workers such as people who work in education, food and agriculture, police officers, firefighters, correctional officers and transportation workers, among others.

After that, the priority will be to vaccinate adults with underlying medical conditions and people over the age of 65 because they are at higher risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19.

Cargo planes and trucks with the first boxes of vaccine fanned out from FedEx and United Parcel Service hubs in Tennessee and Kentucky on Sunday en route to 145 initial distribution points around the country.

Updated at 12:35 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

First Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: