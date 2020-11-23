San Diego County Reports 13th Consecutive Day of 600-Plus New COVID-19 Cases

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,167 new COVID-19 infections Monday, the 13th consecutive day more than 600 new cases were reported.

A record 1,478 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, erasing the previous record of 1,091 set Friday. There were 939 new cases reported Sunday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 72,815.

A total of 22,117 tests were reported Monday and 5% of those came back positive, raising the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 5%.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise, with 479 hospitalized in the county and 142 in intensive care, more than double the numbers a month ago.

Of the total number of cases in the county Monday, 4,414 — 6.1% — have required hospitalization and 994 patients — 1.4% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

A total of 13 new community outbreaks were confirmed Monday. Over the previous seven days, 61 community outbreaks were confirmed. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

County health officials are attributing the sharp increase in cases to a general fatigue of the pandemic and are urging San Diegans to avoid gatherings and take COVID-19 seriously.

“The virus is widespread and every element of our community is impacted,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.

“Now more than ever it is vital that San Diegans avoid gatherings and crowds, wear a face covering when they are out in public and stay home if they are sick.”

— City News Service

