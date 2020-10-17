San Diego County Reports 211 New Coronavirus Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Saturday reported 211 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The low number is welcome news as public health officials warned Friday that the county could slip into the highest, or purple, tier in the state rankings next Tuesday if the daily number of cases did not trend well below 400.

Out of 19,423 test results received in the past day, 1.1% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases declined to 2.7%.

Two new community outbreaks were reported, both at businesses. There have been 38 community outbreaks over the past week.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three men aged from their early 30s to mid-80s. Two of the victims had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,281,786 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 51,982 cases and 853 deaths.

