Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 267 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 6,986 test results received in the past day, 3.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average remained at 3.7%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four women and two men aged from their late 40s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

There was one new community outbreak, in a restaurant, bringing the number of outbreaks in the past week to 16.

Under California’s new monitoring system, the county reported 5.8 new cases per 100,000 population and a 3.8% positive test rate over seven days. This puts San Diego County in the second, or “substantial” infection tier. It’s the only large urban county where the virus is not “widespread.”

Since the first local case in March, there have been 837,626 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 38,871 cases and 688 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 267 New COVID-19 Cases and 6 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: