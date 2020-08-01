San Diego County Reports 529 New COVID-19 Cases and 4 more Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 529 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and four more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 9,161 test results received in the past day, 5.8% were positive, but the 14-day rolling average of positive tests actually ticked down slightly to 5.4%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four men aged from 55 to 82. All had underlying medical conditions.

Three new community outbreaks were identified, one in restaurant/bar setting, one in a gym and one in a government setting. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases involving people from different households.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 40, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 120.4, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours at 31%.

Since the first local case of the disease in March, 608,628 tests have been performed in San Diego County, resulting in 29,577 cases and 565 deaths.

