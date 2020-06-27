Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 436 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and two more deaths from the disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Of 9,172 tests reported to the county in the past day, 4.8% were positive, causing the 14-day rolling average to increase once again to a new level of 3.5%.

The rolling average had fallen below 3% in recent weeks, but is rising as businesses reopen and more people are being tested..

The latest victims of COVID-19 were a man and a woman in their early 70s and 80s.

Since the first case in March, the county has tallied 320,041 tests, resulting in 12,837 cases and 360 deaths.

Across California there have been 206,433 cases and 5,872 deaths. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is running higher than in San Diego County, now at 5.3%.

San Diego County Reports 436 new Coronavirus Cases and 2 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: