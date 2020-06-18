Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 238 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths Thursday after a record number of tests.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The agency reported 10,070 tests — almost double the daily average — after a large batch of prior tests was received.

The percentage of positive cases in the latest tally was 2.4%, well under the 14-day rolling average of 2.8%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three men and one woman ranging in age from the mid-60s to late 90s. All four had underlying health conditions.

Since the first case in March, the county has recorded 254,391 tests, resulting in 10,092 confirmed cases and 331 deaths.

Statewide there have been 161,099 cases and 5,290 deaths.

County Reports 238 Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths After Record Number of Tests Received was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: