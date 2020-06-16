County Reports 120 New Virus Cases and 3 Deaths as Testing Average Dips Below 3%

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 120 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Tuesday as the testing average dipped below 3%.

Of 4,838 test results received over the past day, just 2.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests fell to 2.9%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three women ranging in age from their late 60s to early 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

Since the first case in March, the county has recorded 237,539 tests, resulting in 9,730 positive cases and 323 deaths.

Updated county health orders took effect Tuesday allowing all schools — with the exception of colleges and universities — to hold on-campus classes as long as they comply with measures outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Those safety measures include wearing face coverings at all times, daily temperature checks, increased emphasis on hand washing and sanitizing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms. and arranging seating to increase the physical distance between students.

