San Diego County Reports 184 New Cases of Coronavirus and 6 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and six more deaths for the pandemic disease.

Of 5,783 tests reported to the county over the past day, 3% were positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 3% and little changed over the past several weeks.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were five women and one man whose ages ranged from the mid 60s to early 70s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first case in March, the county has recorded 220,743 tests, resulting in 9,314 positive cases and 319 deaths.

Across California there have been 145,643 confirmed cases and 4,989 deaths.

