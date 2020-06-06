San Diego County Reports 165 New Coronavirus Cases and 2 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Saturday reported 165 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 3,863 tests reported to the county in the past day, 4% were positive. It is the second day in a row that the percentage of new cases has risen above the 14-day rolling average, which now stands at 3.1%.

On Thursday, health officials recommended that county residents involved in the protests and cleanup be tested in case they contracted the virus.

The latest victims were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, the county has recorded 186,186 tests, resulting in 8,345 cases and 296 deaths from COVID-19.

County health officials plan to hold the next media briefing on the pandemic on Monday afternoon. They released following chart showing the trend in testing and positive cases.

