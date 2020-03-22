Man in His 70s Is First San Diego Death as Coronavirus Cases Grow to 205

Share This Article:

The first death of a San Diego resident from coronavirus disease was reported Sunday by county Health and Human Services Agency officials as total cases increased by 46 to 205.

The unidentified San Diego resident was a man in his early 70s who was being cared for in Santa Clara County, said county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten

Wooten said he might have contracted the disease after traveling to Hawaii.

No further information about the death was immediately released during the county’s regular afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

After the briefing, the daily report of coronavirus cases shows an increase of 46 to 205. The total included 178 San Diego County residents, 11 people in the federal quarantine at Miramar and 16 non-residents, primarily military personnel.

Of the total, 47 cases — nearly 25% — involved patients younger than 30, and public health officials have stressed that the young are not immune.

During the briefing, officials clarified that hair and nail salons and gun stores should be closed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. They also said the county had just received a shipment of critical medical equipment from the federal government.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that as the number of cases grows, the impact of the disease is becoming more widely felt.

“It starts to hit home,” he said during the briefing. “Four individuals who are friends of mine have tested positive.”

Updated at 5:15 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020

