Coronavirus Cases in San Diego Region Increase to 39 Over The Weekend

The number of positive coronavirus cases in San Diego County has jumped to 39, health authorities reported late Sunday.

The most recent update from the county Health and Human Services Agency showed 33 San Diego County residents have tested positive in addition to four people under federal quarantine and two non- San Diego County residents.

None of the cases involve children. Some 29 involve patients between 18 and 64 years old, and 10 cases are patients 65 and older.

County officials reported 11 cases Friday, including eight local residents and three under federal quarantine.

The increase in cases came as a coalition including San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Gas & Electric, The San Diego Foundation, United Way of San Diego and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council prepared to announce the creation of a fund to help nonprofit organizations provide food and financial assistance to people impacted by the global pandemic.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

